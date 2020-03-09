Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:35s - Published Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at the CPAC conference in Maryland last month.

Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined "This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19," Collins, a Georgia Republican, said on Twitter, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference."While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution," he said.







