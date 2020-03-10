Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kern County health officials provide coronavirus updates, testing now possible locally

Kern County health officials provide coronavirus updates, testing now possible locally

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Kern County health officials provide coronavirus updates, testing now possible locally

Kern County health officials provide coronavirus updates, testing now possible locally

Kern County health officials provide coronavirus updates, testing now possible locally
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

City and County prepare for COVID-19 [Video]City and County prepare for COVID-19

Cases are popping up around the country and public health officials recently announced a presumptive Covid-19 case in Pima County.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:59Published

Sacramento County Coronavirus Mitigation Efforts [Video]Sacramento County Coronavirus Mitigation Efforts

Health officials are no longer recommending people quarantine for 14 days if they have been exposed to the virus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.