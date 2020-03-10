Global  

First Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Disembark, Some Head To Travis AFB

Some of the first passengers to disembark the Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday have arrived at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield for their first night on land in 18 days.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(3-9-2020)
