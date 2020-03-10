First Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Disembark, Some Head To Travis AFB 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:18s - Published First Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Disembark, Some Head To Travis AFB Some of the first passengers to disembark the Grand Princess cruise ship on Monday have arrived at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield for their first night on land in 18 days. Andrea Nakano reports. (3-9-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 🚩أخٌ‌في‌الله۲ RT @AFP: VIDEO: First passengers disembark from the Grand Princess, a #coronavirus-hit cruise ship that has docked at California's port o… 1 minute ago Alexander #BREAKING VIDEO: First passengers disembark from the Grand Princess, a #coronavirus-hit cruise ship that has dock… https://t.co/DKqstbAfqS 16 minutes ago RPinky #Resist 🆘️ RT @mill123and: Dr Carson first off #COVID19 is not like most other viruses There is no vaccine as yet ! You are on the #COVID2019 taskf… 52 minutes ago Iggy RT @sfchronicle: The Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been held offshore since the first coronavirus cases were identified onboard on… 1 hour ago