Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak

The whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown until next month to combat coronavirus outbreak,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesThe VergeReutersSBSFrance 24CBS NewsAl Jazeera


News24.com | Italy lockdown | Countries scramble on coronavirus: WATCH the top world news videos for today

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads | Countries add new precautions against virus; here...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BD_Africa

BusinessDaily All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/6uCgd8AiAC https://t.co/stNOWEWDi2 44 seconds ago

brandonbaldwin3

brandon baldwin RT @whnt: Italy has been put under a dramatic total lockdown, as the coronavirus spreads in the country.​ https://t.co/MDTGzyg1nU 1 minute ago

nonamefacecomp

Nonameface Company Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown, Trump seeks to reassure as... https://t.co/CXhEsMxO8B 2 minutes ago

agit00

defend RT @QuickTake: Italy will become the world's 1st country to attempt a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the #coronavirus. PM @Giu… 3 minutes ago

ainaahassim2

ainaahassim RT @CNN: Italy has been put under a dramatic total lockdown, as the coronavirus spreads in the country. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte annou… 6 minutes ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 Italy has been put under a dramatic total lockdown, as the coronavirus spreads in the country.​ https://t.co/MDTGzyg1nU 8 minutes ago

afifishaari

Afifi Hasan RT @staronline: Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday (March 9) that travel restrictions will be imposed across the ent… 9 minutes ago

danhaddock3

dan haddock Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown, Trump seeks to reassure as... https://t.co/fobdgQE0bO 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic [Video]Italy in virus quarantine, WHO warns on pandemic

Italian prime minister extends restrictions across country, as WHO warns threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real".

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published

Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown [Video]Coronavirus Update: 60 Million In Italy Put On Lockdown

Though there is obvious concern about the coronavirus here in the U.S., the situation overseas is far more dire. The entire nation of Italy, population 60 million, was put on quarantine by the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.