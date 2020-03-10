Global  

'The Exorcist' actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90

'The Exorcist' actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor, has died in France aged 90.
0
Exorcist and Game of Thrones actor Max von Sydow dies, aged 90

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•Denver Post•WorldNews•CTV News•Japan Today•Belfast Telegraph•Indian Express•Extra•Reuters India•Deutsche Welle•Bangkok Post•Reuters


Veteran actor Max von Sydow, known for 'The Seventh Seal' and 'The Exorcist,' dead at 90

Veteran actor Max von Sydow died Sunday at 90, his wife Catherine confirmed to USA TODAY through...
Delawareonline - Published


WWHex72

Patricia - Westerwald Hexe 🕊️ RT @THR: Max von Sydow, the legend of Swedish cinema who dueled with Death in a game of chess in Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal and port… 6 minutes ago

stephentobiloba

Tobi Onawale Stephen RT @getFANDOM: Veteran actor Max von Sydow, known for roles in 'The Exorcist,' 'Flash Gordon,' 'The Force Awakens,' 'Game of Thrones,' and… 11 minutes ago

AleksandraBoi5

Aleksandra Božić RT @MorningEdition: Actor Max von Sydow died Sunday at the age of 90. His career stretched across seven decades — with well-known roles in… 16 minutes ago

sassy_sasij

lily mountain RT @NPR: Max von Sydow had more than 100 roles over his seven-decade career — from The Exorcist's title character to Game of Thrones' Three… 27 minutes ago

entenkwkm

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! RT @dfriend: Swedish actor Max Von Sydow, star of some of Ingmar Bergman's greatest films, including "The Seventh Seal," has died at 90. H… 36 minutes ago

SwiftyKae_

kaemin💸. RT @WISH_TV: Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor known to art house audiences through his work with Swedish director I… 38 minutes ago

Gogoris

👹 RT @CriterionDaily: Max von Sydow, best known for his work with Ingmar Bergman (https://t.co/FSoRXDFQhv) and once hailed as the “greatest a… 39 minutes ago

FourCornersRock

FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: REST IN PEACE: Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy”-turned-actor who played the priest in the horror classic “The Exorci… 44 minutes ago


'The Exorcist' Actor Max Von Sydow Has Died Aged 90 [Video]'The Exorcist' Actor Max Von Sydow Has Died Aged 90

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor, has died in France aged 90. His decades-long career spanned more than 120 dramas, horror movies, and Hollywood blockbusters. Von Sydow established himself in..

‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90 [Video]‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90

‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90 The actor’s family announced his passing on Sunday. Von Sydow was often known for being typecast as a sophisticated villain. He had roles in..

