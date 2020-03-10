Coronavirus School Closings Spread

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to remote classes.

Quick Take Facebook posts, evidently intended as a prank, erroneously claim that the government —...

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to...

RenneMichaels @JohnCornyn @politico Newsflash! We are kinda worrying about #coronavirus right now, you got any good news on those… https://t.co/X9gMB8Rhec 1 day ago

Brittney Vest Let’s start being proactive and shut down places that spread germs rapidly so we can prevent an epidemic. Coronav… https://t.co/rhQdVwz508 21 hours ago

Redbarron Can anyone explain how a day or two of school closings will stop the supposed spread of the coronavirus, which has… https://t.co/qL3C8USZ2r 16 hours ago

ℰunicℰ RT @News12NJ : SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Several New Jersey schools close to prepare for potential spread of #coronavirus . https://t.co/7rguah5JwB 16 hours ago

Mark Grant School districts across the country are being urged to prepare for online learning should the respiratory infection… https://t.co/XPz48ZMuTY 2 hours ago