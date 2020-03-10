Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus School Closings Spread

Coronavirus School Closings Spread

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus School Closings Spread

Coronavirus School Closings Spread

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to remote classes.

CBS2's John Dias reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus School Closings: Dozens Of Campuses Canceling Classes

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School Closings

Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School ClosingsQuick Take Facebook posts, evidently intended as a prank, erroneously claim that the government —...
FactCheck.org - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mgrant76308

Mark Grant School districts across the country are being urged to prepare for online learning should the respiratory infection… https://t.co/XPz48ZMuTY 2 hours ago

Cecalli_Helper

Cecalli Helper @igoodfel @10queues @bbcradioulster @BBCRadioFoyle @StephenNolan Science & modeling - countries where schools are c… https://t.co/32rFtIVkNc 15 hours ago

CheekyChinaDoll

ℰunicℰ RT @News12NJ: SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Several New Jersey schools close to prepare for potential spread of #coronavirus. https://t.co/7rguah5JwB 16 hours ago

Sally_wagg

Redbarron Can anyone explain how a day or two of school closings will stop the supposed spread of the coronavirus, which has… https://t.co/qL3C8USZ2r 16 hours ago

Nojoke2288

Brittney Vest Let’s start being proactive and shut down places that spread germs rapidly so we can prevent an epidemic. Coronav… https://t.co/rhQdVwz508 21 hours ago

DouglasTaurel

Douglas Taurel RT @CarissaLawson: #Coronavirus #NewJersey school closings and early dismissals scheduled: https://t.co/zItMAMwKKp #njmornings @News12NJ 23 hours ago

CarissaLawson

Carissa Lawson #Coronavirus #NewJersey school closings and early dismissals scheduled: https://t.co/zItMAMwKKp #njmornings @News12NJ 1 day ago

MichaelsRenne

RenneMichaels @JohnCornyn @politico Newsflash! We are kinda worrying about #coronavirus right now, you got any good news on those… https://t.co/X9gMB8Rhec 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus School Closings: New Rochelle District Will Likely Shut Down For Weeks, Governor Says [Video]Coronavirus School Closings: New Rochelle District Will Likely Shut Down For Weeks, Governor Says

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published

Schools Closed Over Coronavirus [Video]Schools Closed Over Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.