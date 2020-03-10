Miley Cyrus cancels performance at bushfire benefit concert now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published Miley Cyrus cancels performance at bushfire benefit concert American pop star Miley Cyrus has canceled her appearance at an Australian bushfire benefit gig.

Recent related news from verified sources Miley Cyrus Cancels Bushfire Benefit Concert Due to Coronavirus Concerns An all-star Australian bushfire benefit concert is the latest to succumb to the global health crisis.

Miley Cyrus cancels Australian bushfire concert due to coronavirus fears The American pop star has cancelled plans to fly to Melbourne for a charity concert planned for...

