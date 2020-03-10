Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry > Katy Perry's parents won't hug her amid coronavirus fears

Katy Perry's parents won't hug her amid coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry's parents won't hug her amid coronavirus fears

Katy Perry's parents won't hug her amid coronavirus fears

Katy Perry's parents are avoiding physical contact with her whilst she's pregnant, due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy in 'Never Worn White' Music Video!

Katy Perry is pregnant! The 35-year-old singer confirmed rumors that she was expecting her first...
Just Jared - Published

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Postpone Wedding in Japan Due to Coronavirus

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have had to postpone their wedding due to concerns over the Coronavirus...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Katy Perry's parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears - Katy Perry's parents don't want… https://t.co/8jEr7LHgOg 31 minutes ago

nettrank

nettrank Katy Perry’s parents won’t hug her amid coronavirus fears | Entertainment News https://t.co/9MtCSfazg1 https://t.co/Y5bjUhbjWB 33 minutes ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Katy Perry's parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears https://t.co/ztRhmXWe32… https://t.co/GHXGtPL4cB 46 minutes ago

urhitsradio

urhitsradio news Katy Perry's parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears - Katy Perry's parents don't… https://t.co/kgITzwOlcM 50 minutes ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Katy Perry’s parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears https://t.co/d6XrRaAdRa https://t.co/RoIChEqA0k 51 minutes ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Katy Perry's parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears… https://t.co/QZFJYirgQ9 54 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Katy Perry reveals her parents won't kiss, hug or shake her hand while she is pregnant due to fears over coronavirus ht… 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Katy Perry Is Pregnant! See the California Gurl Turned Mom-to-Be's Cutest Bump Pics So Far https://t.co/ZwK4NEgeEW 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry remembers her late grandmother [Video]Katy Perry remembers her late grandmother

The singer took to Instagram Monday announcing the death of her grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:07Published

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'can't wait' to expand family [Video]Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'can't wait' to expand family

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom "can't wait" to add to their family, as sources say Katy has had "experience" in parenting thanks to Orlando's nine-year-old son Flynn.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.