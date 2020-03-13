Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare'

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare'

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare'

Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' She was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis, which has reportedly rocked her record label.

Two people at Universal Music Australia's headquarters in Woolloomooloo were exposed to coronavirus, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily newspaper, which also reported that staff have been told to quarantine themselves immediately.

The record label cancelled the listening party as a safety precaution for Katy and other members of staff.

Meanwhile, Orlando recently revealed he is heading to the US to be "quarantined" amid the coronavirus crisis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pregnant Katy Perry flees Australia amid coronavirus fears?

Pregnant Katy Perry flees Australia amid coronavirus fears?Katy Perry has reportedly fled Australia over fears of coronavirus, after being locked down in Sydney...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EsthelleVega

Esthelle Vega https://t.co/hF9WQGArGB ✌✌✌🐸🐸🐸🤣😂 Pepe Virus in action go on #WWWG1WGA 1 hour ago

targetpip

Target Pip Pregnant Katy Perry Flees Australia After 24-Hr Lockdown For Virus https://t.co/5rj8vGTF7b 2 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Pregnant Katy Perry flees Australia amid Coronavirus scare https://t.co/hONOamhXWS https://t.co/MbkiVqTPSF 3 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Pregnant Katy Perry Flees Australia After 24-Hr Lockdown For Virus – Hollywood Life https://t.co/QKRnRb… 9 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Pregnant Katy Perry Flees Australia After 24-Hour Lockdown Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak — Pics https://t.co/Y1B6gQ2LmA via @HollywoodLife 14 hours ago

DaraZaneScully

Dara Zane Scully Pregnant Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' https://t.co/2q2SP2vfIR 18 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' - Katy Perry left Australia on Friday (13.03.20) after a 24-ho… https://t.co/ZGzWtnEfrZ 20 hours ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré Pregnant Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' https://t.co/9Sm3mgQVQi via @DailyMailCeleb 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Avoids Australia [Video]

Katy Perry Avoids Australia

She was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:10Published
Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns [Video]

Katy Perry leaves Australia early due to coronavirus concerns

Katy Perry cut her trip to Australia short this week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.