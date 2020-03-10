Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this FreeThinking2019 RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Stayed up last night melting down about his coronavirus test - Retweeted batshit crazy Tris… 14 seconds ago David H Trump retweeted edited video of Biden. Here's what Biden actually said. https://t.co/HAj9W8busM 2 minutes ago jules123 RT @Newsy: The tweet, posted by the White House's social media director and retweeted by President Trump, was flagged after 18 hours. It wa… 6 minutes ago Becka RT @nancylevine: Twitter flags video of Joe Biden retweeted by President Trump as ‘manipulated media’ - It’s the first time the social net… 6 minutes ago Randi RT @CraigRozniecki: "Twitter botches fact-check of manipulated Biden video retweeted by Trump" - https://t.co/ubl7lvzWnG 9 minutes ago Albaro RT @TheRogueRocket: Twitter Gives First “Manipulated Media” Label to Video of Biden Retweeted by Trump https://t.co/UbtVP5Y61O 10 minutes ago DumpingDoggy RT @TheSWPrincess: A video of Vice President Biden tweeted by White House social media director Dan Scavino & retweeted by Trump has been l… 11 minutes ago