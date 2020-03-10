Global  

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

A look at how Coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks.

Latest worldwide figures as of 0600 GMT and UK figures as of 0900 GMT March 10, 2020.
Recent related news

Coronavirus: Why is Italy the second worst affected country after China?

Italy has the largest number of coronavirus cases outside China, where the outbreak started.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

China is now worried about incoming Coronavirus cases

China, where the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) first emerged and has spread to about 70 countries so...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Recent related videos

Chinese police wear helmets fitted with infrared device to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese police wear helmets fitted with infrared device to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese police wore smart helmets equipped with an infrared camera to detect pedestrians' temperature amid coronavirus outbreak in south China. In the video, filmed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:57Published

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede [Video]China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It's a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

