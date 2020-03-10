Global  

India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak

India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreakPrime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would not celebrate Holi this year.
Holi festival subdued in India over coronavirus concerns

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hindus threw colored powder and sprayed water in massive celebrations of the...
Seattle Times - Published

Covid-19 takes its toll on celebrations of Holi festival

Hindus threw coloured powder and sprayed water in massive celebrations of the festival of Holi in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India [Video]Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:38Published

