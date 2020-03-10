Global  

Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
During a Michigan campaign stop, Joe Biden appeared to threaten a factory worker as they had a heated argument.
Joe Biden in heated argument with Michigan factory worker

BBC News - Published

👉 Joe Biden told a factory worker 'you're full of sh--' during a tense argument over guns - CNBC via Hvper.com


Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

NewsCreature

HoneyBadger News 🦠 RT @BBCWorld: US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden curses during an argument over guns with a factory worker in Michigan https:/… 28 seconds ago

debkdelaney

Deborah Delaney .@RepDebDingell what crap! You have never acknowledged a "Human" moment when .@realDonaldTrump has to defend himsel… https://t.co/uI9RrFfapM 59 seconds ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Joe Biden in heated argument with Michigan factory worker https://t.co/UVy8XfJLd4 3 minutes ago

vaughn_bill

SFVaughn Ironically this pro #AR14 factory worker says #JoeBiden should be focusing on restricting handguns. Very good idea.… https://t.co/O6Uo0pas2n 3 minutes ago

ColmEnnis

Colm BBC News - Joe Biden calls out worker on assault rifles https://t.co/pfNkJtSJvJ 6 minutes ago

truealerts

Christopher True BBC News - Joe Biden in heated argument with Michigan factory worker https://t.co/dhRNgXmhim 9 minutes ago

tonycanales

anthony canales RT @FOXLA: Former VP Joe Biden got into a heated and profanity-laced argument with an auto plant worker Tuesday while touring a factory in… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control [Video]Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published

