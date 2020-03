Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have welcomed first child together

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they have chosen to call Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph

Jenna Dewan's family just became even more special! Earlier today, the Flirty Dancing host announced...

Jenna Dewan has given birth to her second child – a baby boy named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee! This...