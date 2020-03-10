Global  

Markets Rebound Slightly Tuesday After Dow's Biggest Drop In History

The federal government scrambled to minimize the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus as financial markets fell off a cliff on Monday, with President Trump convening his top economic advisers in Washington and the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee signaling a willingness to provide tax relief to soften the blow.
