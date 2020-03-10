Billie Eilish has a powerful message to body shamers 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:59s - Published Billie Eilish kicked off her world tour by addressing body shamers Billie Eilish kicked off her world tour by addressing body shamers

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamers During Powerful Tour Kickoff Billie Eilish has a message for her shamers. The 18-year-old artist addressed her critics during the...

E! Online - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like