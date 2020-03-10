Global  

The Powerful Presence Of Angela Davis In "Stamped"

"Stamped" authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X.

Kendi explain why they took such a deep dive into the Angela Davis and her impact on history in their book.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

