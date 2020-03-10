Global  

Harvey Weinstein Case: Defense Team Asks For Sentence Of 5 Years

Harvey Weinstein's attorneys say the 67-year-old has already suffered a "historic" fall from grace and has serious health issues.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.
Weinstein lawyers seek mercy on grounds of his ‘historic’ fall, health issues

Weinstein’s defense team on Monday asked a judge in court papers to consider a sentence of five...
Harvey Weinstein Asks Judge for 5 Year Sentence in Rape Case

Harvey Weinstein is asking the judge who will sentence him Wednesday for mercy ... a 5 year prison...
Women were 'guilty of using Harvey Weinstein' [Video]Women were 'guilty of using Harvey Weinstein'

The lawyer for convicted rapist and film mogul Harvey Weinstein said that 'no behaviour warrants sexual assault, none'.

Harvey Weinstein's legal team warn he'll die in jail if sentenced to more than five years [Video]Harvey Weinstein's legal team warn he'll die in jail if sentenced to more than five years

Harvey Weinstein's legal team have claimed he may die in jail if he's sentenced to more than five years behind bars.

