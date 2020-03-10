Harvey Weinstein Case: Defense Team Asks For Sentence Of 5 Years 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published Harvey Weinstein Case: Defense Team Asks For Sentence Of 5 Years Harvey Weinstein's attorneys say the 67-year-old has already suffered a "historic" fall from grace and has serious health issues. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Missy1275* RT @TimInHonolulu: @patpussyhat @Franklin_Graham They indicted the FinCEN employee who leaked it. Now Rudy's law partner is slow walking th… 6 days ago 247newsaroundtheworld Harvey Weinstein ‘used walker as a prop’ say prosecutors at rape trial as defense rests case Prosecutors in the https://t.co/kjY7aaqbg2 6 days ago Tim Hogan @patpussyhat @Franklin_Graham They indicted the FinCEN employee who leaked it. Now Rudy's law partner is slow walki… https://t.co/EZq1BIr4xH 6 days ago Massima @Barak_Lurie i AM A WOMAN &was a model in Hollywood! I AGREE 100%!=Heard & read case against Weinstein & then defen… https://t.co/899AgCRP4H 1 week ago