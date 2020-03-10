Global  

How Coronavirus (COVID-19) is Impacting Big Tech

How Coronavirus (COVID-19) is Impacting Big Tech

How Coronavirus (COVID-19) is Impacting Big Tech

Millions across the globe are feeling the effects of the CoronaVirus outbreak.

The stock market has plummeted.

Store shelves are often bare of essential items. Large events, like the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas have been cancelled entirely.

But some effects are less apparent.

Here are a few ways the Coronavirus outbreak might affect us in the months to come, specifically in the world of technology.
Two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with coronavirus, after it became one of the few big tech trade shows not to cancel

Two attendees of the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco tested positive with coronavirus, after it became one of the few big tech trade shows not to cancel· Cybersecurity company Exabeam says that two employees who attended the RSA Conference in San...
Big tech’s coronavirus responses are getting serious

Big tech’s coronavirus responses are getting seriousPhoto by Dieter Bohn / The Verge The story that truly mattered in tech yesterday was, of course,...
