How Coronavirus (COVID-19) is Impacting Big Tech

Millions across the globe are feeling the effects of the CoronaVirus outbreak.

The stock market has plummeted.

Store shelves are often bare of essential items. Large events, like the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas have been cancelled entirely.

But some effects are less apparent.

Here are a few ways the Coronavirus outbreak might affect us in the months to come, specifically in the world of technology.