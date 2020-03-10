Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > News 25's Jeff Haeger interviews Mississippi State Super Fans at MGM Park

News 25's Jeff Haeger interviews Mississippi State Super Fans at MGM Park

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
News 25's Jeff Haeger interviews Mississippi State Super Fans at MGM Park

News 25's Jeff Haeger interviews Mississippi State Super Fans at MGM Park

For a pair of programs that have been to the College World Series in back-to-back years, Mississippi State and Texas Tech keep finding ways to avoid one another.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

News 25's Jeff Haeger interviews Mississippi State Super Fans at MGM Park

For a pair of programs that hav- been to the college world - series in back-to-back years...- mississippi state and texas tec- keep finding ways to avoid one- another.- the two programs ended up on- opposite sides of the - bracket both times... and never- played head-to-head in omaha.

- but now we get to see what that- might've looked like a year - later - and a thousand miles south... a- the inaugural hancock whitney - classic... at m-g-m park in - biloxi.

- that's where we find news 25's- jeff haeger live pre-game...- with- more on this highly anticipated- power five- match-up.

- - - - -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 News 25's Jeff Haeger interviews Mississippi State Super Fans at MGM Park before the Bulldogs take on Texas Tech.… https://t.co/TdwM7ieFxf 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

1981: John Drummond Interviews Convicted Starved Rock Killer Chester Weger [Video]1981: John Drummond Interviews Convicted Starved Rock Killer Chester Weger

By 1981, Chester Weger had been in prison for 21 years for the murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park, and was also maintaining that his confession was coerced. CBS 2's John Drummond..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:33Published

Opening Night at Marlins Park [Video]Opening Night at Marlins Park

Players and fans gathered at Marlins Park for the Super Bowl's Opening Night.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.