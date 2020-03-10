News 25's Jeff Haeger interviews Mississippi State Super Fans at MGM Park

For a pair of programs that hav- been to the college world - series in back-to-back years...- mississippi state and texas tec- keep finding ways to avoid one- another.- the two programs ended up on- opposite sides of the - bracket both times... and never- played head-to-head in omaha.

- but now we get to see what that- might've looked like a year - later - and a thousand miles south... a- the inaugural hancock whitney - classic... at m-g-m park in - biloxi.

- that's where we find news 25's- jeff haeger live pre-game...- with- more on this highly anticipated- power five- match-up.

- - - - -