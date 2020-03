Justin Simmons talks free agency

THE FORMER MARTIN COUNTYSTANDOUT... FINISHED THE YEARWITH 94 TOTAL TACKLES... ANDHE'S STARTED ALL 16 GAMES THELAST TWO SEASONS IN DENVER....SO, WHY WOULDN'T THE BRONCOSGIVE THE 26 YEAR OLD A LONGTERM CONTRACT?... WELL TANSWER TO THAT QUESTIONEASY... THEY DON'T HAVE TO...SIMMONS IS ONE OF THE TOP FREEAGENTS ON THE MARKET THIS OFFSEASON IN THE NFL... AND THEBRONCOS HAVE ALREADY THROWNOUT THE OPTION OF PLACING THEFRANCHISE TAG ON HIM... THATMEANS INSTEAD OF HAVING THSECURITY OF A LONG TERMCONTRACT... DENVER, CAN USETHE TAG, LOCK SIMMONS UP FORONE YEAR AND PAY HIM TOPDOLLAR BASED ON HISPOSITION... WHICH WOULD BE AGAURANTEED 14 MILLIONDOLLARS... LONG TERM CONTRACT,FRANCHISE TAG, EITHER WAY,SIMMONS AND HIS FAMILY, WILLBE PREPARED FOR WHATEVER THISOFF SEASON BRINGS...JUSTIN SIMMONS WE KNOW THATTHERE IS SO MANY VARIABLESTHAT GO INTO IT.

YA KNOW, YOUGET TAGGED, YOU DONT.

YA KNOW,YOU GET TRADED, YOU DONT.THERE IS JUST SO MUCH THATGOES ON.

SO RIGHT NOW, WE AREJUST KINDA ENJOYING THEPROCESS BEFORE WE GET INTOTHIS WHIRLWIND OF WHERE WE AREGOING AND WHAT WE ARE DOINGAND ALL THAT STUFF.