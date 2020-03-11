Cleaning supplies are flying off the shelf because of coronavirus 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published Cleaning supplies are flying off the shelf because of coronavirus Cleaning supplies are flying off the shelf because of coronavirus as Florida’s attorney general opens a price gouging hotline.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Joseph Dennis @sazzygram3 Can't buy hand sanitizer on https://t.co/IJJq1xckFg except thru resellers. One person was trying to res… https://t.co/w3RghooPIi 1 week ago