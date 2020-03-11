Biden celebrates wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published Biden celebrates wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden won Democratic nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party's presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid.

