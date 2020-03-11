Global  

Biden celebrates wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden won Democratic nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party&apos;s presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders&apos; fading White House bid.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win [Video]Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders. Michigan was the state that helped to propel Mr Sanders’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan [Video]Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

