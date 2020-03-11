How the coronavirus spreads and who's at higher risk?

Kristle Lee Lynch MD ⛔️The speed at which the outbreak spreads matters. ❌More people will die because there won’t be enough hospital be… https://t.co/wfAl1dPpy8 52 seconds ago

Tamela Ehlinger 🌐 Nursing homes have been instructed to limit visitors in Washington state as coronavirus cases spread across three f… https://t.co/iawxPdvGRX 52 seconds ago

Flawless TradingLady RT @DougKass : At midnight last night the Toddler in Chief produced this tweet. He continues to attack his opponents as the coronavirus spre… 40 seconds ago

andrea church RT @WHOMalaysia : #COVID19 spreads primarily through close contact with someone who is infected, but it can also spread if you touch contami… 27 seconds ago

Fiona McMahon RT @Jo_Soucek : Iran temporarily releases 70,000 prisoners to contain #coronavirus , but not political prisoners. Prisons out of medications,… 16 seconds ago

N3NAMALA69 RT @HKrassenstein : South Korea has a population of 51M. US has a population of 327M South Korea has tested 200,000+ citizens for Coronav… 8 seconds ago

Jennifer Zabasajja "Millions of Americans rely on professional caregivers to look after their children and aging parents. As the coron… https://t.co/OUtlT44hiK 2 seconds ago