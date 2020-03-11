Global  

Community to weigh in on Tucson's first autism-friendly park

Community to weigh in on Tucson's first autism-friendly park

Community to weigh in on Tucson's first autism-friendly park

The community now has a chance to weigh in on Tucson's approved construction of a park designed for kids on the autism spectrum.

The plan is to build the park next to Intermountain's new Integrated Care Center for Children on the west side.
