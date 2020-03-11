Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Israel > Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country

Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country

Israel to Require Quarantine for All Entering the Country

The 14-day quarantine was announced by the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel to require quarantine for anyone coming into the country

Israel will require all citizens who return from abroad to self-quarantine for 14 days as a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •France 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama #ISRAEL: New Rules Require 14 Days of Quarantine for All Persons Entering the Country https://t.co/NwjcPSRpbn 5 hours ago

yogaatresorts

Yoga & Work & Chair Yoga Books 📚💜🧘‍♀️ Coronavirus: Israel Will Require Quarantine For Everyone Entering The Country : Goats and Soda : NPR https://t.co/ERPAAq2wx5 7 hours ago

ahimsadiet

Ahimsa Diet: Vegan 🥕🥒🥦 Coronavirus: Israel Will Require Quarantine For Everyone Entering The Country https://t.co/Wju8j3BdUl 7 hours ago

LenaAsiyah

Miss Sherry Coronavirus: Israel Will Require Quarantine For Everyone Entering The Country https://t.co/JxcJBOmtXo 9 hours ago

IMISTHEBOWLBROS

IMISTHE”MERICA”BOWLBROS⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🙏 RT @Livid2point0: Coronavirus: Israel Will Require Quarantine For Everyone Entering The Country https://t.co/OiUSIdhn8d 10 hours ago

sunny_tumber

Sunny Tumber Israel is requiring mandatory quarantine for everyone entering their country. Just stop and think about that. https://t.co/l4OXobhssc 10 hours ago

donbony

🅰lvin 🅱onilla 🇵🇷 @_MarcusGuy Well my friend when is time for you to comeback to Israel the Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman ca… https://t.co/QWQIEpCjT2 11 hours ago

bannon_brian

Brian Bannon Coronavirus: Israel Will Require Quarantine For Everyone Entering The Country : Goats and Soda : NPR https://t.co/08NLw4Ly8M 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads [Video]All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:59Published

Visitor At Denver Country Club Under Quarantine For Coronavirus [Video]Visitor At Denver Country Club Under Quarantine For Coronavirus

The Denver Country Club confirms to CBS4 a visitor and their family are under quarantine for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.