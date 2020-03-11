Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > Chancellor announces fuel duty freeze

Chancellor announces fuel duty freeze

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Chancellor announces fuel duty freeze

Chancellor announces fuel duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that fuel duty will remain frozen for another year as he delivered his first Budget to the House of Commons.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahooNewsUK

Yahoo News UK RT @YahooFinanceUK: Other key points from #Budget2020 🚗 Fuel duty will remain frozen for another year 🍻 Beer duty will also be frozen 👩‍🔬… 11 minutes ago

YahooFinanceUK

Yahoo Finance UK Other key points from #Budget2020 🚗 Fuel duty will remain frozen for another year 🍻 Beer duty will also be frozen… https://t.co/VUKuaKrWTT 12 minutes ago

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @BBCNews: "For another year fuel duty will remain frozen," Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces https://t.co/CtTByDnc8J #Budget2020 https:/… 12 minutes ago

_transportnews

TRANSPORT NEWS Budget 2020 Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces that fuel duty will be frozen for another year. "I have heard represe… https://t.co/5KAn2md8Q8 15 minutes ago

ABCommuters

Association of British Commuters RT @natgibbons69: The chancellor announces a continuation of the freeze on fuel duty whilst rail fares skyrocket & bus routes are cut, all… 15 minutes ago

Ben_ChileWines

Ben Gordon RT @Brexit: U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says duty on fuel, spirits, beer, wine and cider will be frozen https://t.co/uKiDjoDuDN #Budget202… 15 minutes ago

Brexit

Bloomberg Brexit U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says duty on fuel, spirits, beer, wine and cider will be frozen… https://t.co/n2vnmlrEHE 17 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces that fuel duty will remain frozen for another year #Budget2020… https://t.co/AEcxMZXkh6 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.