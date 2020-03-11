Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Angrezi Medium' new song 'Laadki', feat. Kareena out now

'Angrezi Medium' new song 'Laadki', feat. Kareena out now

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
'Angrezi Medium' new song 'Laadki', feat. Kareena out now

'Angrezi Medium' new song 'Laadki', feat. Kareena out now

After receiving a thunderous response on trailer, the makers of "Angrezi Medium" are out with its new song.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Angrezi Medium' song 'Laadki': Kareena Kapoor Khan is vision in white in soul-stirring track from Irrfan Khan's film

New song from 'Angrezi Medium' titled 'Laadki' is out and is picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


‘Angrezi Medium’ song ‘Laadki’ is out!

Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’ is one of the most...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.