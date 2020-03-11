Coronavirus doctor proposed to by boyfriend once she finished 14-day quarantine

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
A coronavirus doctor was proposed by her boyfriend once she finished her 14-day quarantine period in central China.

In the video, shot in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan Province on March 10, a man held a flower while waiting for his girlfriend to walk out of the quarantined area.

The woman named Kou Lijie accompanied by another woman can be seen walking towards her boyfriend named Tang Zhe, while other medical staff stood either side of them singing a Chinese love song.

Tang then knelt down to propose to her.

According to reports, Kou and Tang have planned to register their marriage on February 2 but it was postponed, because Kou went to the frontline to fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Sp Tang proposed to Kou again after she finished her work and walked out of the quarantine zone.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




