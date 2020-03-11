Global  

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Speaks After Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein accuser Tarale Wulff, who testified during his trial, speaks after his 23-year sentencing.
Harvey Weinstein accuser Caitlin Dulany responds to sentencing: ‘I can now celebrate a truly historic victory’

Caitlin Dulany, who previously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, says the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Harvey Weinstein Faces 5 to 29 Years in Prison at Sentencing

Mr. Weinstein is expected to be sentenced Wednesday after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of two...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comTMZ.com



Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison [Video]Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced in New York State Supreme Court on charges of felony sexual assault and rape. It is likely that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence [Video]“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence

Outside of a Manhattan federal court, attorney Gloria Allred spoke of justice in Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence and read part of a victim impact statement from accuser Mimi Haleyi.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

