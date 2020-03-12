Global  

Harvey Weinstein wanted to be placed in medical unit

Harvey Weinstein wanted to be placed in medical unit

Harvey Weinstein wanted to be placed in medical unit

Harvey Weinstein wanted to be placed in medical unit Prison consultant Craig Rothfeld told the New York Post, that legal representatives for the 67-year-old movie mogul had filed sealed court papers appealing to Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke to recommend their client be sent to the Regional Medical Unit at either the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon or the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, However, the judge declined to act on the request, leaving the decision to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The producer was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in New York, just hours after his sentencing, after experiencing chest pain.

