Tiny Skull Found in Amber Belongs to Smallest Dinosaur Ever Found

Scientists discovered a dinosaur skull preserved in amber that’s less than an inch long.

They say the bird-like creature is probably the smallest known dinosaur, living in Myanmar 99 million years ago.

