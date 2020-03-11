Sanders Will Continue The Fight

Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 presidential race.

Politico reports that Sanders is determined to stay in the Democratic race for President.

Despite a string of recent primary losses he is planning to debate Joe Biden on Sunday.

Sanders will hold a press conference in Vermont to let his supporters know he is staying in the race.

The results of the primaries have pushed Sanders further behind Biden in the delegate race.

On Super Tuesday, Biden carried 10 of 14 states.