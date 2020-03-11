Sanders Will Continue The Fight

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s
Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 presidential race.

Politico reports that Sanders is determined to stay in the Democratic race for President.

Despite a string of recent primary losses he is planning to debate Joe Biden on Sunday.

Sanders will hold a press conference in Vermont to let his supporters know he is staying in the race.

The results of the primaries have pushed Sanders further behind Biden in the delegate race.

On Super Tuesday, Biden carried 10 of 14 states.
Joe Biden wins 9 States in Super Tuesday race; Bloomberg drops out

Bernie Sanders vows to continue the fight for candidacy; Mr. Bloomberg endorses Biden
Hindu


Biden, Sanders, Or Trump: US Policy Towards The Gulf Will Change Regardless – Analysis

The fight in this week's Democratic primaries may have been about who confronts Donald J. Trump in...
Eurasia Review


