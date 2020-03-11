Global  

Leverkusen boss unhappy with Rangers decision

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz says the decision to play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Rangers behind closed doors gives the Scottish side the advantage.

Gerrard unhappy about playing without fans

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is not delighted to be playing the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen without fans.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:55Published

