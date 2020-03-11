Global  

Afghan President Approves Release Of First 1,500 Taliban Prisoners

Afghan President Approves Release Of First 1,500 Taliban Prisoners

Afghan President Approves Release Of First 1,500 Taliban Prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani initially refused to abide by the U.S. agreement to free captured Taliban fighters.
Afghan President Ghani signs decree to release Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree to facilitate the release of some Taliban...
Reuters - Published

Qatar- Afghan President Ghani signs decree to release Taliban prisoners

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree to facilitate the release...
MENAFN.com - Published


'Prisoner release can't be a pre-condition': Ashraf Ghani on US-Taliban deal

Days after US and Taliban signed a peace deal, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has raised an objection to the prisoner release clause. Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that no commitment has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published

