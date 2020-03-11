Global  

Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus

Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus The coronavirus has prompted San Francisco to ban events with 1,000 or more people.

The game will be held Thursday night in San Francisco's Chase Center.

Only personnel representing both squads will watch the game.

The Warriors' Twitter account has said refunds will be given out to those who bought tickets.

Warriors, via Twitter Golden State is the first pro basketball team to empty an arena because of the pandemic.

Similar moves surrounding sporting events are being made around the U.S. In Ohio, an upcoming order will ban fans from college and pro games for the next 36 hours.
Recent related news from verified sources

Warriors to host Nets in empty arena due to coronavirus concerns

Thursday night's game at Chase Center in San Francisco will beÂ the first NBA game to be played...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsReuters


The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what it's like inside the team's Chase Center.

The Warriors will be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena after San Francisco banned public gatherings over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what it's like inside the team's Chase Center.· San Francisco's $1.4 billion Chase Center opened in September 2019 and serves as the home of the...
Business Insider - Published


champagnechoco8

Marcus Mac So The Warriors vs Nets game they goin play in a empty area cause of the coronavirus. Well i can almost promise you… https://t.co/HjdHZiEE8c 7 minutes ago

Wil_Johnson1

† Crusader Nets, Warriors to Play in Empty-Arena Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/lSVs6nj5xu via @BreitbartNews 15 minutes ago

jetboy24

Sagar The Golden State Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets in an empty arena on Wednesday night as a top US health offic… https://t.co/WUSx4BIUlN 28 minutes ago

operationoxygen

GG🌱 RT @MarcoLDavila: Nets, Warriors to play first pro empty-arena game in US as result of coronavirus https://t.co/keDvQKgl7v via @nypostsports 29 minutes ago

jaymses

Jaymes Hanna RT @TheRoot: Coronavirus has struck basketball as the March Madness tournament and Thursday's game between the Warriors and the Nets will b… 30 minutes ago

bgbstrd

bg ☀ Warriors to face Nets in empty Chase Center https://t.co/v1ZCJ8aul6 35 minutes ago

HotpageNews

AlbertReport Warriors to face Nets in empty Chase Center ---- https://t.co/qBRavhZZ1z 44 minutes ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News Warriors to face Nets in empty Chase Center - https://t.co/LZRvcpQ6D4 44 minutes ago

