Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus
Arena Due to Coronavirus The coronavirus has prompted San Francisco
to ban events with 1,000 or more people.
The game will be held Thursday night
in San Francisco's Chase Center.
Only personnel representing
both squads will watch the game.
The Warriors' Twitter account has said refunds
will be given out to those who bought tickets.
Warriors, via Twitter Golden State is the first pro basketball team
to empty an arena because of the pandemic.
Similar moves surrounding sporting events
are being made around the U.S. In Ohio, an upcoming order will ban fans from
college and pro games for the next 36 hours.