Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus The coronavirus has prompted San Francisco to ban events with 1,000 or more people.

The game will be held Thursday night in San Francisco's Chase Center.

Only personnel representing both squads will watch the game.

The Warriors' Twitter account has said refunds will be given out to those who bought tickets.

Warriors, via Twitter Golden State is the first pro basketball team to empty an arena because of the pandemic.

Similar moves surrounding sporting events are being made around the U.S. In Ohio, an upcoming order will ban fans from college and pro games for the next 36 hours.