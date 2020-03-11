Global  

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rocks Update New York

The quake hit around 7 a.m.

Near Glens Falls just south of Lake George.

The quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
