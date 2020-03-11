Global  

Andrew Yang Endorsed Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders Lost Michigan

Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president, following a growing trend among former presidential contenders.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have all endorsed Biden.

Yang said: "We need to bring the party together.

We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall.” While Yang’s policies are more liberal than Biden’s ideas, he still decided to endorse him.

According to Politico, when Yang dropped out he said he would only endorse a candidate that supported universal basic income.

