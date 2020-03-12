Global  

Coronavirus Impacting NCAA March Madness Tournament, NBA

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:53s
Dennis O'Donnell reports on NCAA announcing that only limited audience will be allowed into NCAA Tournament games (3-11-2020)
Recent related news from verified sources

2020 NCAA tournament bracketology: Kentucky falls big after upset as March Madness begins

As we inch closer to Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament, our bracketology analysis breaks down...
USATODAY.com - Published

Selection Sunday 2020: March Madness Selection Show on CBS will reveal NCAA Tournament bracket

March Madness will reach a fever pitch when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed March 15 on CBS
CBS Sports - Published


Tweets about this

MagicFGSN

Magic Fangirl This is some crazy news out of the NCAA! No fans at March Madness!? Is the NBA next?!What are your thoughts on this… https://t.co/u6ua2gAp9G 3 hours ago

Marty83461594

Marty @Josh_Frydman @AMDWCC @WGNNews How are you, doing? Do you agree with the NCAA deciding to hold "March Madness"-Men'… https://t.co/Kt2IzCFfc5 5 hours ago

_emcaron

Emily Caron i also wrote about coronavirus vs. college basketball. how the disease is impacting conference tournaments and what… https://t.co/vnT3TPxOyh 10 hours ago

movieguy28

Brandon Scales RT @FOX59: In the coming weeks, Indianapolis will host several NCAA Basketball Championships including the regional round of men's March Ma… 17 hours ago

FOX59

FOX59 News In the coming weeks, Indianapolis will host several NCAA Basketball Championships including the regional round of m… https://t.co/1c3O1Qg7po 17 hours ago

JasonJordanSI

Jason Jordan RT @SInow: Here’s a look at how the coronavirus is impacting conference tournaments and March Madness: https://t.co/QfBz4ie8fh 1 day ago

si_ncaabb

SI College Hoops Here’s a look at how the coronavirus is impacting conference tournaments and March Madness https://t.co/Td9I3zplQE 1 day ago

SInow

Sports Illustrated Here’s a look at how the coronavirus is impacting conference tournaments and March Madness: https://t.co/QfBz4ie8fh 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament set to go on despite coronavirus outbreak [Video]WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament set to go on despite coronavirus outbreak

The WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament begins Thursday at the Resch Center and officials say precautions are in place, but it will go on as expected.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:22Published

Fans Banned From March Madness [Video]Fans Banned From March Madness

Few people will be in attendance at the upcoming NCAA Tournament games scheduled to take place at the Golden 1 Center next week over coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published

