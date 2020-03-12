Global  

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra & others attend special screening

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Angrezi Medium.

Lead actor Radhika Madan arrived for the screening.

Sanya Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap and Boman Irani among others also attended.

Lead actor Irrfan Khan was absent at the screening.

Irrfan plays the role of Radhika Madan’s father in the film.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia & Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film will hit theatres on March 13.

Kriti is all praise for 'Angrezi Medium'

The makers of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer 'Angrezi Medium' had held a...
IndiaTimes - Published

Kareena-Rhea share a candid moment

Yesterday was Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor's birthday. Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and many others...
IndiaTimes - Published


Public Review| 'Angrezi Medium' [Video]

Public Review| 'Angrezi Medium'

Actor Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan starrer film "Angrezi Medium" finally hit the silver screens today. #AngreziMedium #RadhikaMadan #KareenaKapoor #Irrfankhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:53Published
Radhika turns halwai to promote 'Angrezi Medium' [Video]

Radhika turns halwai to promote 'Angrezi Medium'

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan turned halwai for a day to promote her forthcoming film 'Angrezi Medium'. #AngreziMedium #RadhikaMadan #KareenaKapoor #Irrfankhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:24Published
