NHL Highlights | Jets @ Oilers 3/11/2020 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published Extended highlights of the Winnipeg Jets at the Edmonton Oilers

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this rob jannetty NHL Highlights | Jets @ Oilers 3/11/20 https://t.co/9wwgZUhi9N via @YouTube 15 minutes ago kitty cat NHL Highlights | Jets @ Oilers 3/11/20 https://t.co/Gkwb5WfANL via @YouTube 15 minutes ago The News Publisher NHL Highlights | Jets @ Oilers 3/11/20 https://t.co/cjuLY7d91y https://t.co/UKO09mChqb 59 minutes ago Andre B NHL Highlights | Jets @ Oilers 3/11/20: https://t.co/zraF2kh3xX 1 hour ago DTMTS Jets vs Oilers highlights are up at https://t.co/dZDaeAInAn #NHL #GoJetsGo #LetsGoOilers 2 hours ago FrontRowSeats NHL Highlights- Sabres beat Capitals, Jets beat Coyotes, Panthers beat Blues, Golden Knights beat Oilers with a She… https://t.co/7Bvb1uRMsm 2 days ago FrontRowSeats NHL Highlights-Canadiens beat Islanders, Blues beat Rangers, Penguins beat Senators, Bruins beat Lightning, Wild be… https://t.co/XmMt9tj2i8 1 week ago