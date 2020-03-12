Global  

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson contract coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson contract coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson contract coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have contracted coronavirus, becoming two of the most well-known people to have caught the disease.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks took to his social media pages and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been...
