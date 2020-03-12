Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade

New York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings.

This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St.

Patrick’s Day Parade.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

