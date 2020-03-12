COVID-19 MORNING

Coronavirus a pandemic... and it's now here in mississippi... there's a lot of information that we're going to go through... but we're going to break it down and although the virus may not affect you... it could affect someone you know... let's start here at home... the mississippi state department of health reported its first presumptive positive case of covid-19... that case comes from a forrest county man who had recently traveled to florida.... right now, 23 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in florida.... the mississippi state department of health will hold a news conference this morning at 11.

The health department will also announce new community recommendations.

Breaking news this morning... the world health organization has released new numbers on covid-19... the w-h-o says health leaders have confirmed over 124- thousand cases worldwide... over 46-hundred deaths... and 118 countries or territories have reported cases... the united states has over 12- hundred cases in 44 states... on a national level.... president trump addressed the nation last night... here's what he had to say... i have decided to take necessary measures to protect americans... travel to and from europe will be suspended for the next 30 days... this goes into affect tomorrow night at midnight... the restriction does not include the united kingdom.

The president added the small business administration will provide loans to businesses affected by covid 19 and tax payments will be deferred for people and businesses negatively impacted by the virus.

The president added his administration is calling on nursing homes to suspend medically unnecessary visits.

State universities are preparing for the worst when it comes to the virus.... ole miss is meeting today to discuss covid-19 and the effects on their classrooms... ole miss is apparently looking at preparing for the possibility of moving all classes online.... the online news site hotty toddy dot com reporting university deans will meet today to discuss that option.... at mississippi state, there is no uncertainty.

The university made it clear it is strongly encouraging faculty to prepare for all online courses, if that becomes necessary.

Also, employees and students are encouraged to avoid all non essential and out of state travel... m-u-w said they are closely monitoring covid-19, but no known cases of the virus have been confirmed on campus.... there are also no known cases of the virus in any of their students studying abroad.

In the case of community colleges, i-c-c released this statement, saying it too is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.

The college said the health of its students and employees is of upmost importance, and that officials at the college are in regular communication with the mississippi state department of health... we have reached out to northeast mississippi community college to see what it's doing to prepare for the virus... at this time we have not heard back.

And reality is setting in in the world of sports..

As covid 19 is now affecting players and fans on and off the court..

Mississsippi state fans and ole miss fans will not be allowed at any regular season or post season event... this includes the sec tournament that tipped off yesterday and continues today..

We have also learned that the nba will suspend there season and that a prominent player has tested positive for the virus that's because the president of the ncaa made a stunning announcement wednesday afternoon... saying men's and women's tournament games will be played without fans.... only with essential staff and a limited family attendance... the sec has joined them saying that all on campus regular and postseason event will be held without the fans... the nba has announced that it's season will be suspended due to the corona virus..

This just minutes after a report came out that all-star center rudy gobert has corona-virus... so what do all these changes mean?... that means that the mississippipi state men will play in a near empty arena tomorrow friday... it also means that the lady dawgs will play game in the ncaa tournament in an empty humphrey coliseum... with many of our little ones on spring break this week... there's questions about what will happen in our school districts... currently... several schools are using this time to disinfect while the students are away... the tupelo public school district is disinfecting the buildings... serve-pro crews were at joyner elementary school yesterday cleaning the school and wiping down each chair, table, and door frame.

The school is sending out flyers and fact sheets with information on the coronavirus and to stay healthy.

And as a reminder - the mississippi department of health is ready to answer any questions you might have about the coronavirus in the state.

The department launched the mississippi covid-19 hotline... and a new phone app to help with coronavirus preparation.

The covid-19 hotline is open from 8 a.m.

To 5 p.m., monday through friday at 1-877-978-64-53.