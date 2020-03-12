Global  

Coronavirus Update: Three New Positive Cases In Florida, Two In Broward County

Coronavirus Update: Three New Positive Cases In Florida, Two In Broward County

Coronavirus Update: Three New Positive Cases In Florida, Two In Broward County

Two new coronavirus cases in Broward brings the total to 7 plus one in Miami-Dade.

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Department Of Health: 2 Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases In Broward

The Florida Department of Health announced two new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Broward...
cbs4.com - Published

Eight more coronavirus cases in Florida, including Pinellas County

The Florida Department of Health late Tuesday announced eight new positive cases of the novel...
bizjournals - Published


ZAQSBusiness

Business News Florida coronavirus update for Thursday, March 12: Three new cases, passenger on inbound flight tests positive, NBA… https://t.co/V9oMZKNN3l 13 minutes ago

markskon

Mark Skoneki RT @SteveLemongello: Florida coronavirus update for Thursday, March 12: Three new cases, passenger on inbound flight tests positive, NBA su… 20 minutes ago

paranoJP

パラ野(parano) RT @COVID2019app: #Breaking latest #COVID2019 update NEW COUNTRY!! 🇨🇺Cuba has three Italian tourists that have tested positive shortly… 35 minutes ago

SteveLemongello

Steven Lemongello Florida coronavirus update for Thursday, March 12: Three new cases, passenger on inbound flight tests positive, NBA… https://t.co/ZlRwn9F03G 40 minutes ago

TPBookSeries

Rusty Biesele RT @svbizjournal: As the #COVID19 #coronavirus outbreak officially becomes a global #pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in the #BayAre… 57 minutes ago

COVID2019app

COVID2019.app #Breaking latest #COVID2019 update NEW COUNTRY!! 🇨🇺Cuba has three Italian tourists that have tested positive sh… https://t.co/3yBncLQsSo 1 hour ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal As the #COVID19 #coronavirus outbreak officially becomes a global #pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in the… https://t.co/QlN8P4jIIo 2 hours ago

bizjournals

Business Journals As the #COVID19 #coronavirus outbreak officially becomes a global #pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in the… https://t.co/zknle298pa 7 hours ago


Farnell Middle School closing for 2 days over coronavirus concerns [Video]Farnell Middle School closing for 2 days over coronavirus concerns

Hillsborough County Schools announced early Thursday morning that Farnell Middle School is closing for two days after a man at the school came into contact with a coronavirus patient. Story:..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:16Published

JetBlue Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus at Palm Beach International Airport [Video]JetBlue Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus at Palm Beach International Airport

An airplane passenger that tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday night, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

