Jenna Dewan's baby son named after dove

Jenna Dewan and her partner Steve Kazee named their baby son Callum because he fits the meaning of a "dove".

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee Welcome Baby Boy Callum Michael Rebel!

Jenna Dewan has given birth to her second child – a baby boy named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee! This...
Here's Why Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee Chose These 3 Names for Their Son

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee chose the name Callum Michael Rebel for their newborn son, who was born...
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee detail touching meaning behind newborn son's name [Video]Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee detail touching meaning behind newborn son's name

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee chose to call their newborn son Callum - because he's such a peaceful baby.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have welcomed first child together [Video]Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have welcomed first child together

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they have chosen to call Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

