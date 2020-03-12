Woody Harrelson Takes Jason Statham's Role

Jason Statham has exited the movie The Man From Toronto, which also stars Kevin Hart. Instead, Woody...



Recent related videos from verified sources Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto Woody Harrelson will replace Jason Statham in 'The Man From Toronto'. The actor has signed a deal with Columbia Pictures to replace Jason in the upcoming action-comedy movie, after the actor dropped.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02Published 20 hours ago