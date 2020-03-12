Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woody Harrelson Takes Jason Statham's Role

Woody Harrelson Takes Jason Statham's Role

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Woody Harrelson Takes Jason Statham's Role
Here's the report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Statham Exits 'Man From Toronto,' Is Replaced By Woody Harrelson

Jason Statham has exited the movie The Man From Toronto, which also stars Kevin Hart. Instead, Woody...
Just Jared - Published

Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Moviehole

Moviehole Woody Harrelson takes Jason Statham's part in Toronto https://t.co/NZllZ76sH1 https://t.co/tGJxzav1YR 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto [Video]Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto

Woody Harrelson will replace Jason Statham in 'The Man From Toronto'. The actor has signed a deal with Columbia Pictures to replace Jason in the upcoming action-comedy movie, after the actor dropped..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.