Las Vegas ranked second best city for chefs 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published If you are a chef living in Las Vegas, you are living in the right city!

Las Vegas ranked second best city for chefs VEGAS HAS BEEN RANKED THESECOND BEST LARGE CITY FORCHEFS.THAT'S ACCORDING TO A STUDY OF227 CITIES BYADVISOR-SMITH-DOT-COM.LAS VEGAS HOSTS 233-PERCENTMORE JOBS FOR CHEFS ON APER-CAPITA BASIS COMPARED WITHTHE U.S.AVERAGE.THE AVERAGE ANNUAL SALARY FORCHEFS...IN LAS VEGAS IS MORE THAN....57-THOUSAND DOLLARS.THAT'S -11-PERCENT HIGHER...THAN THE NATIONAL AVERAGE.







