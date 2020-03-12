Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

Utica St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Thursday that the Utica St.

Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Saturday will be postponed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Utica St. Patrick's Day parade [Video]Utica St. Patrick's Day parade

Parade officials say this year's parade will go on as planned.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Passing of the Shillelagh took place Friday in Utica [Video]Passing of the Shillelagh took place Friday in Utica

In one of the events leading up to the Utica St. Patrick's Day parade, 2019 Grand Marshall passed the Shillelagh off to 2020 Grand Marshall Nicholas Durr.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.