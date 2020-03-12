Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Trump spoke to reporters in an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar a day after imposing sweeping measures to prevent people from 26 European countries - except for Britain and Ireland - from traveling to the United States in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said he had excluded Britain from the curbs because it was doing a good job in tackling the coronavirus.

He said he was unable to consult with European officials before implementing the restrictions because he had to move quickly.

Trump said it was possible the United States would need to extend the curbs of travel from Europe beyond the current 30 days but could also could shorten the restrictions, which have angered European leaders.

The Republican president also said says he did not support a coronavirus economic relief bill the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on Thursday because it includes unrelated issues.

He said be believed the stock market, which entered bear market territory this week, would bounce back from recent falls.

Trump added that he was not yet ready to invoke emergency disaster powers over the outbreak.

The president said he did not shake hands with Varadkar at their meeting because of the coronavirus.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says had no time to consult European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Trump hopes travel ties to China and Europe can be restored very quickly

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped it would be possible to re-establish travel...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst [Video]Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst

A London market analyst says President Donald Trump's decision to restrict travel between the U.S. some European nations sent out "a dire message" that the international coronavirus outbreak would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

'We want to make sure we can get back home' [Video]'We want to make sure we can get back home'

President Trump's travel ban leaves passengers at one of Europe's busiest airports worried.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.